Hyderabad: Mahati Music Academy enthralls audience through dance ballet on Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Chandalika’

The audience was captivated by the performances of Dr. Suseela Vavilala and Aditya Anukula, who brilliantly portrayed the lead characters of Chandalika and Ananda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: Mahati Music Academy brought a magical morning of dance and storytelling to Hyderabad with a mesmerizing dance ballet based on the enchanting tale of Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Chandalika’ here on Sunday.

The audience was captivated by the performances of Dr. Suseela Vavilala and Aditya Anukula, who brilliantly portrayed the lead characters of Chandalika and Ananda. Dr. Suseela’s awe-inspiring portrayal was a testament to her dedication and skill, which was nurtured by her esteemed guru, Kala Ratna AB Bala Kondala Rao.

Chandalika, a creation of Guru Rabindranath Tagore, delves into profound themes of social inequality and compassion. The story revolves around Prakriti, a young woman born into the lowest caste, whose life takes a transformative turn when she encounters a momentous revelation. Through her struggles, Prakriti embarks on a poignant journey of self-acceptance, realizing that true liberation lies within oneself.

The event had the presence of Dr. KV Ramana Chary, Advisor, Department of Culture Tourism, Deepika Reddy, Chairperson, Telangana Sangeet Nataka Academy and Raja Bommidala, Executive Director, Bommidala Group.

Also Read Salesforce concludes Trailblazing Women Summit in Hyderabad