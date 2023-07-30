Salesforce concludes Trailblazing Women Summit in Hyderabad

The annual gender equality summit aims to elevate and inspire the next generation of women leaders and male allies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: Salesforce concluded the Trailblazing Women Summit, in Hyderabad with several in-person and online attendees. The annual gender equality summit aims to elevate and inspire the next generation of women leaders and male allies and this is the first time this marquee event is being brought to India.

The half a day event featured a diverse lineup of women in leadership across industries who are Trailblazers for themselves and for others. These women who have triumphed over challenges and made a mark spoke about change management strategies during tumultuous times, trust, leadership, and inclusivity, a press release said.

Founder and Editor, Beatroot News, Faye D’Souza, in a conversation with Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India spoke about the power of using voice to drive change. Other women technology leaders who spoke at the summit included Vidya Rao, CIO, Genpact, Rucha Nanavati, CIO Mahindra Group and Alpana Singh, Senior President & Country Head Bancassurance & Training, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Salesforce leaders including Lori Castillo Martinez, EVP & Chief Equality Officer, Nathalie Scardino, Executive VP, Global Head of Recruiting, Onboarding, and others participated.

Also Read ICFAI Law School signs MoU with Insolvency Law Academy in Hyderabad