Hyderabad: Mahboobia, Aliya Govt Schools get facelift

Published Date - 11:39 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

As part of ‘Mana Basthi-Mana Badi initiative’, the infrastructure has been improved at the Government Girls High School, Mahaboobia.

Hyderabad: On June 13, when students of Mahboobia and Aliya Government Schools in the city will step into their respective schools to commence the new academic year 2022-23, they will be greeted by swanky classrooms, dual desks, aesthetic paintings and pictures, digital classrooms and dining halls.

The Government Girls Primary and High Schools, Mahboobia, and Government Model Primary and High Schools, Aliya, in Nampally have undergone a major facelift as part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme, the State government’s flagship initiative for comprehensive development and strengthening of infrastructure in government schools.

Colourful and exquisite paintings including child-friendly cartoons, animals, moral values and historical structures, have been painted on the walls and corridors of both the schools. Each classroom is equipped with a minimum of four remote-controlled and energy-efficient ceiling fans and LED tube lights.

Along with green chalkboards, the schools have digital equipment including a TV to hold digital classes. The teachers have also been provided with new furniture. In addition to fixing main gates and arches, the schools are being provided pathways with flooring made of shabad stones.

Major and minor repair works including roof leakage treatment, and sprucing up the hand wash area have been taken up. Both the schools are equipped with a 10,000 litres sump to ensure continuous supply of water.

Not just these two schools, a total of 26,065 schools including 18,240 primary, 3,164 upper primary and 4,661 high schools across the State will get a makeover in a phased manner over a period of three years at an estimated cost of Rs 7,289.54 crore. Of the total 9,123 schools that are being revamped in the first phase, 5,399 are primary schools, 1,009 are upper primary schools and 2,715 are high schools across Telangana.

The schools are being developed based on 12 infrastructure parameters including toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting of the entire school, major and minor repairs, etc.

Swanky revamp for all govt schools: Minister

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday said that as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all the 26,000 government schools in the State would be developed on par with the corporate schools and urged parents to join their wards in the government schools.

The Education Minister, along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, inspected the works of the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi’ programme being executed in Government Model Primary and High Schools, Aliya, on Friday.

The Education Minister instructed officials to develop greenery on the school premises as part of the Haritha Haram (plantation drive) programme. The Minister urged the elected public representatives to ensure Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi works in their respective districts are completed at the earliest.

The State government was introducing English medium of instruction in Classes I to VIII in all government schools from the forthcoming academic year, she said, adding that bilingual textbooks would be provided.

