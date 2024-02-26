Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment, man kills son

Hyderabad: Allegedly unable to bear harassment from his son, a father, resident of Lal Gadi village, Shamirpet, killed his son last Thursday.

The victim Korivi Naresh (28), son of Ramachander and Manjula, was missing for the past ten days. On February 22, the victim’s wife had complained to the local police about his disappearance. The police booked a missing case and during the course of investigation, found that Naresh’s father, Ramachander had killed him.

During police interrogation, the father confessed that he committed the murder out of anger because his son was constantly harassing him for money, as he was addicted to alcohol.

According to the police, promising to give Rs 10, 000 to his son, the father managed to take him to a well near the village and pushed him into the well.