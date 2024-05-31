Hyderabad: Man arrested for assaulting, impregnating minor girl

The incident came to light a few days ago when the girl complained of severe ill health and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 06:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a man for sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl on Thursday. The suspect lured the girl promising to marry her, took her to a secluded place and sexually violated her, the police said.

The suspect Naveen Kumar (19), a bike mechanic from Ameerpet, became friends with the 16-year-old girl from Patancheru on social media. He eventually proposed marriage to her and a few months ago, took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, according to the police.

The incident came to light a few days ago when the girl complained of severe ill health and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint, a case was booked against Naveen for kidnap and rape under relevant sections of POCSO Act and he was arrested.

The girl is undergoing treatment. Naveen was produced before the court which sent him in judicial remand.

Investigation is under progress.