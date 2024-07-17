Hyderabad: Man arrested for duping people on pretext of offering job

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 06:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested Binde Pavan Kalyan (38), a resident of Khammam district, for allegedly cheating a man on the pretext of offering a job in a multinational company.

According to the police, the suspect conned the man on the pretext of job placement and collected Rs. 5.73 lakh from him.

“Pavan uploaded his details on ‘Lokel App’, and lured job aspirants. When the victim contacted him, Pavan introduced himself as manager of a job consultancy and duped him after collecting Rs. 5.73 lakh,” said DCP (cybercrimes) D Kavitha.

Pavan is arrested and remanded.