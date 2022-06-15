Hyderabad: Man arrested for stalking girl in Chandanagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:14 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: The Chandanagar police arrested a person who was allegedly stalking a girl.

According to the police, the man identified as Arvind, a resident of Chandanagar, was regularly stalking the victim who is a student. The victim informed her father, who questioned and reprimanded Arvind and warned him against harassing his daughter.

“In a fit of rage, Arvind set ablaze the motorcycle belonging to the victim’s father and threatened them. On a complaint, a case was booked and he was arrested,” Chandanagar Inspector K Kastro said, adding that the incident happened on June 9.