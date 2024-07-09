Illegal constructions demolished in Serilingampally Zone

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 08:20 PM

Razing pillars and slabs of structure to the ground

Hyderabad: Illegal structures were demolished in the Serilingampally Zone on Tuesday after officials received complaints that large-scale unauthorized constructions were taking place in Ayyappa Society in Madhapur.

Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy passed the orders, following which pillars and slabs of these structures were razed to the ground. Meanwhile, some other illegal structures in Chandanagar circle were also brought down with the help of bulldozers.

Issuing strict warnings against constructions without permissions, officers warned of stringent action. Demolition workers were also asked to speed up their work.