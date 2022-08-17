Hyderabad: Man attacked with razor by friend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: A man suffered injuries after he was attacked with a razor by his friend, allegedly over him harassing the latter’s sister on phone in Kukatpally on Wednesday.

Police said the victim and the suspect, both in their late twenties, were friends for several years. Recently the victim allegedly started harassing his friend’s sister by sending derogatory messages to her on WhatsApp. Though his friend had warned him many times earlier too, the victim did not mend his behaviour.

On Wednesday, the two met to sort out the issue. The discussion led to an argument, after which he was attacked with a razor on his neck. The Kukatpally police are investigating.