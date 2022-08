Hyderabad: Man bludgeoned to death in Afzalgunj

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons bludgeoned to death a man on the pavement at Putlibowli in Afzalgunj on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was aged in his mid-thirties and is suspected to be a construction worker.

The police suspect he was attacked and killed after an argument near VV Function Hall. Local residents who found the body alerted the police.

The Afzalgunj police are investigating, while the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.