Hyderabad: Man booked for torturing, killing stray dog

After confirming the dog's death, the man tied the lifeless body to his bike, dragged it for a few metres, before discarding it in an agricultural field near his house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 06:04 PM

After confirming the dog's death, the man tied the lifeless body to his bike, dragged it for a few metres, before discarding it in an agricultural field near his house.

Hyderabad: A man has been booked for allegedly torturing and thrashing a stray dog to death at Aziz Nagar village in Moinabad on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, one Raju, a resident of Hanuman Nagar Colony in Moinabad tied the stray animal to a BSNL pole and mercilessly thrashed it with metal wires. After confirming its death, he tied the lifeless body to his bike, dragged it for a few metres, before discarding it in an agricultural field near his house.

The heinous act was recorded by a local resident, which reached the volunteers of Stray Animal Foundation of India, an NGO working for stray animals.

Following their complaint, the Moinabad police booked a case under section 325 of the BNS and relevant Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and took up investigation.