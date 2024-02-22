Hyderabad: Man dies in tragic wall collapse during house demolition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 12:58 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died when the wall of a house which was being demolished fell on him at Moosapet in Kukatpally late on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Thursday, when the debris were being removed by the workers.

According to the police, the house which belonged to T. Shravan, ex- corporator was being demolished as part of plan to construct new building.

As the demolition was planned on Wednesday, the owner and construction workers had vacated the tenants in the rented portion of the house on Tuesday, police said.

However, Swamy Reddy, the tenant who vacated the house, returned to sleep in the house in an inebriated condition on Wednesday afternoon. The workers who had demolished

the building partially till then, could not spot him as they had gone for a lunch break.

After lunch, the remaining portion of the house was demolished, during which the wall collapsed and fell on Swamy Reddy, killing him on the spot.

The workers found his body when the debris were being cleared and informed the owner and the police.

On receiving information, the Kukatpally police reached the spot and took up investigation. Based on further investigation and evidence, necessary action will be taken against those negligent, police said.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.