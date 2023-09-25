Hyderabad: Man dies in wall collapse at Kamatipura

In a rain related incident, a man died in a wall collapse incident at Kamatipura in the old city on Sunday evening
Hyderabad: In a rain related incident, a man died in a wall collapse incident at Kamatipura in the old city on Sunday evening.
According to the police, the victim Nanda Kumar, a resident of Kamatipura was at his house when the wall of his house collapsed. The man came under the rubble and sustained serious injuries. He died on the spot.
The Kamatipura police registered a case and are investigating.