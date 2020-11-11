Hyderabad: Man duped of Rs 19 lakh

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: A city-based businessman lost Rs 19 lakh to cyber criminals who fraudulently transferred the amount from his bank account to different accounts in Jharkhand after they reportedly hacked his email account.

According to the police, the businessman, who runs an electrical goods company on RP Road in Secunderabad, had approached a local telecom service provider’s store four days ago after his SIM was blocked. The store owner informed him that it could be due to network issues.

Believing it to be a technical glitch, he left the place and on Monday visited the customer care centre where he was informed that some persons had sent them a request, got his SIM blocked and managed to get a new SIM card. On Tuesday, when the man checked his bank account, he found that Rs 19 lakh was transferred from it to four different accounts in Jharkhand.

“We suspect that fraudsters might have sent him some phishing email and hacked his account. Later they managed to obtain a SIM card and using it, got the OTP through email and phone before using it to create beneficiary accounts and to steal the money,” said KVM Prasad, ACP (Cybercrime), Hyderabad.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .