Hyderabad: Man ends life, alleges police harrasment

Mohd Younus (50) who runs cloth business at SRT colony in Yakutpura, died by suicide allegedly due to the harassment of Rein Bazaar police on Saturday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 09:10 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A small time trader died by suicide allegedly due to the harassment of Rein Bazaar police on Saturday morning.

Mohd Younus (50) who was into cloth business stayed along with his family at SRT colony in Yakutpura. In a selfie video he reportedly shot minutes before ending his life, Younus claimed the Rein Bazaar police were frequently calling him over phone and taking him to police station to know the whereabouts of his nephew who was involved in a kidnapping case.

“My nephew Kaif eloped with a girl. He didn’t do it once but three to four times, he eloped with the same girl . We don’t know where he is hiding the police are torturing me and asking to find out where the boy is staying. I am fed up with the police harassment and ending my life,” said Younus in the video.

A day before, fearing the police harassment, the family of Younus went to the house of their relative and was staying there. The man had come to their house on Saturday morning and when no one was around, hanged himself to the ceiling fan.

Younus’s daughters interacting with media persons claimed the police were harassing the family and the cops had in fact called up her over phone on Friday.

Meanwhile, ACP Mirchowk, Venkateshwar Rao, stated that Kaif, who is nephew of Younus, is absconding and a warrant is pending against him. “The warrant constable went to the house of the Younus to enquire about Kaif and there was no harassment from the police,” he said.