Hyderabad: Man ends life at Jiyaguda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: A 22 year-old man died by suicide at his house in Kulsumpura on Saturday night.

According to the police, Raj Kumar Yadav (22), a resident of Jiyaguda worked at the nearby cattle market and lived along with his mother at a rented house. On Sunday morning when his mother Kamalamma returning home from work found him hanging to the ceiling fan in the house. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The police said that no suicide note was found in the house and they are trying to ascertain the reasons. A case is booked.

