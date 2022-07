Hyderabad: Man falls to death from flyover in Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man died, reportedly after falling from the flyover near the Outer Ring Road at Narsingi on Tuesday evening.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was found lying in a pool of blood by commuters who alerted the police.

The Narsingi police shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered and efforts are on to ascertain if the man had jumped from the flyover.