Monday, Dec 4, 2023
Hyderabad: Man gets 20 yrs for raping minor

A local court at LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the rape case of a minor girl that was reported at Manchal in 2018.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 4 December 23
Hyderabad: A local court at LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the rape case of a minor girl that was reported at Manchal in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict and granted compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim.

In June 2018, the convict S.Anjith Kumar (23), an auto-rickshaw driver from Dadpally village in Manchal, lured the 16-year-old girl in the guise of love and raped her.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s family, the Manchal police booked a case and subsequently arrested Anjith Kumar.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing the conviction in the case.

