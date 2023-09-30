Hyderabad: Minor girl sexually assaulted by two persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A minor girl was sexually assaulted by two persons at Borabanda. The victim who is studying in seventh standard was residing in a rented house along with her family.

According to the police, the girl was allegedly threatened by two persons including the son of the owner of the building and sexually assaulted since March.

The victim complained about it to her parents who approached the police and made a complaint. On a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation.