| Hyderabad Youth Held For Raping Nine Year Old Girl In Borabanda

Hyderabad: Youth held for raping nine-year-old girl in Borabanda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police arrested a youngster on charges of raping a nine-year-old girl here on Thursday.

Police said K. Sai Kumar (24), an electrician from the same neighbourhood, lured the minor girl and took her to his house, where he overpowered and raped her thrice in the last one week.

He further threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone due to which the girl remained silent.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Borabanda police booked a case and arrested Sai Kumar. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination and further to Bharosa Center for psychological support.