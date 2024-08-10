Hyderabad: Man held for circulating morphed photos of Mayor, Minister

The arrested person C Laxman, (29) a photographer who is a resident of Peerzadiguda Uppal obtained the video of Mayor and the Minister while they were waiting at Balkampet Yellamma Temple to offer prayers and morphed the content in the video.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested a man for allegedly morphing photographs of Mayor, G Vijay Laxmi and Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar and circulating in a derogatory manner on social media platforms.

A case was registered and the man was arrested by the police. He was remanded.