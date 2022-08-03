Hyderabad: Man held for growing cannabis at home

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Special Team of the Hyderabad Central Crime Station raided a house where a cannabis plant was cultivated and arrested Anwar (37), a resident of GM Chawni in Chatrinaka police station limits.

Anwar was nurturing a hemp plant in his home, police said, adding that hemp was a botanical class of cannabis ‘sativa cultivars’ grown usually for industrial or medicinal use. However, Anwar was allegedly drying the leaves and preparing small quantities of cannabis for consumption. He was also giving it to other persons. On questioning, he told the police that he had brought the seeds from some persons and cultivated them in the house.

On specific information, the police raided the house, after which a case under the NDPS Act was booked against Anwar.