Hyderabad: Man held for harassing cousin

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man, who allegedly harassed his cousin by sending abusive and derogatory comments on WhatsApp, was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police here on Wednesday.

The arrested person was V Chandra Shekar (28), a construction worker from Yacharam in Ranga Reddy district. Police said Chandra Shekar, who has a habit of watching sexually explicit videos, had procured a new SIM card and created a fake WhatsApp account through which he sent links of porn videos to his cousin and caused her mental agony.

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested him.