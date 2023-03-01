Hyderabad: Man held for misbehaving with girl child

Based on a complaint from the child's mother, the Saifabad police booked a case and arrested him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police arrested a man on charges of misbehaving with a girl child from his neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said the person, K.Srinivas (40), lured the five-year-old girl with chocolates and biscuits and took her to a secluded spot and misbehaved with her. When the scared child raised an alarm, local residents caught and thrashed Srinivas and handed him over to the police.

