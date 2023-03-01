Rachakonda police nab AP man for cyber fraud

Rachakonda Cybercrime police nab S Praveen, a native of Andhra Pradesh, from Kochi on charges of cheating people in the guise of providing loans, investments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Cybercrime police nabbed S.Praveen (26), a native of Andhra Pradesh, from Kochi in Kerala on charges of cheating people in the guise of providing loans, investments and online betting. The police seized two mobile phones and froze bank accounts for a total amount of Rs 8.9 lakh.

Praveen and his associates from Vizianagaram in AP were placing online bets and earned easy money for their lavish expenditure. Subsequently, they decided to make money by cyber frauds.

According to the cybercrime officials, they fraudulently procured bank accounts, mobile phones and SIM cards to commit offences. Praveen got registered on various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Telegram with fake names.

“He started cheating people in the guise of providing personal loans, supplying Remdesivir injections, online investment, and fake betting sites. He collected huge amounts from victims,” said an official. When the victims demanded return of their money, Praveen threatened them, he added.

As many as 13 cases were booked against Praveen and his associates including in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Vizianagaram, Kadapa and Chittoor.