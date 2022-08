Hyderabad: Man killed by friend in Medipally

Hyderabad: A man was killed, allegedly by his friend, after a drunken brawl in Medipally on Tuesday.

The victim, K.Srinivas (31), a resident of Balkampet and his friend P.Srinivas (34) from Fish Building area in Medipally, were both working for an advertising firm.

Around 1am, they got drunk and ended up arguing and P. Srinivas attacked the victim with a razor used to cut banners, killing him on the spot.

The Medipally police have booked a case and are investigating.