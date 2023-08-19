Hyderabad: Man kills daughter by slitting her throat

According to the police, Kundeti Chandrasekhar (40), a resident of Chandanagar and native of Vijaywada, was married to Himabindu in 2012.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:43 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man killed his daughter by slitting her throat with a razor blade.

According to the police, Kundeti Chandrasekhar (40), a resident of Chandanagar and native of Vijaywada, was married to Himabindu in 2012.

The couple were blessed with a daughter Mokshaja, aged 8 years and studying in standard fourth at a private school in BHEL Township.

Himabindu works at a higher position in IT Company while Chandrasekhar worked at a junior position in different company, that often leading to quarrels between them. Both of them had worked in India and abroad. Chandrasekhar recently lost his job.

“For last eight months, Himabindu along with her daughter has been staying at her mother’s place. Chandrasekhar was staying separately and often went to his daughter’s school and meet her there,” said ACP Vanasthalipuram, S Bheem Reddy.

On Friday, he picked up Mokshaja from school in his car and took her to Sangareddy and bought a few things for her. At Ramachandrapuram, Chandrasekhar stopped the car and discussed his problems with her. “While the child was seated in the car, Chandrasekhar took a paper cutting knife and slit her throat leading to her death,” said the official.

The suspect later took the car to Abdullapurmet where he wanted to dump the body. However, while on the way, he hit a road divider attracting attention of local people who alerted the police on spotting a body in the car. The cops reached the spot and took him into custody.