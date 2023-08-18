Hyderabad: Pregnant woman dies after falling from building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: A five-months pregnant woman died, allegedly after she accidentally fell from the second floor of a multi-storied building at Venkatreddy colony in Chandanagar on Thursday.

The woman, Srinika (23) was married to Shravan Kumar in December last year and currently staying at her parents’ house.

She went for a regular check up on Tuesday and the doctor had advised her to walk and do some exercises for good health.

Police said Srinika was walking in the balcony on the second floor when she slipped and fell.

The security guard rushed to her rescue and with the help of the apartment residents, shifted her to hospital, where she died later.

The Chandanagar police are investigating. Her family raised no suspicion over her death.