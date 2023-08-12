| Hyderabad Major Fire At Jp Cinemas In Chandanagar No Casualties Reported

09:14 AM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at the JP Cinemas located at Tapadia Maruti Infinity Mall in Chandanagar on Saturday morning. No casualties were so far reported in the building.

According to fire officials, a call was received around 6 a.m and fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The fire started in the multiplex located on the fifth level in the complex. Thick smoke was billowing out of the building initially followed by huge fire creating panic among residents of the area.

Senior fire officials reached the spot and supervising the fire fighting operation.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.