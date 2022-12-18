Hyderabad: Man kills daughter for constantly engaging on phone

According to the police, the girl aged 17 years lived along with her father Sadiq and other family members.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:31 AM, Sun - 18 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man killed his daughter at their house in Musheerabad as she was constantly engaged with her phone.

“On Saturday night, Sadiq scolded the victim as she was constantly speaking and chatting over phone despite his objection. Later, in early hours he killed her by strangulation,” said Musheerabad police. The man later surrendered before the police.

A case is booked and investigation going on.