By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Warangal: A woman was killed, allegedly by her son, who is said to have attacked her with a pestle at Lenin Colony under the Mamnoor police station limits on Wednesday.

Police said Mattigajam Komuramma (80), was hit with the pestle by her son M Krishna when she tried to intervene in a fight between Krishna and his wife. She died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and have reportedly taken Krishna into custody.