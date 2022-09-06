Hyderabad man loses Rs 3 lakh to Kaun Banega Crorepati fraud

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:34 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man from the city was duped to the tune of Rs.3.03 lakh by fraudsters in the guise of a Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery.

The 27-year-old man, a resident of Suraram Colony, had received a message on WhatsApp saying he won Rs.25 lakh in the lottery and subsequently received a call from a person named Rana Pratap Singh, who collected his bank credentials, mobile phone number, etc.

Also Read Reach us quick, Telangana cops urge cyber fraud victims

Police said the caller told the complainant he would have to pay money towards Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s approval, RBI charges, LIC, documentation charges, etc, to get the prize money and collected more money from him in the name of these ‘charges’.

After receiving money, the caller’s mobile phone was switched off.

Based on the complaint, the Cyberabad Cybercrime police have booked a case and are investigating.