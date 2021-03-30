Reporting cybercrime in Hyderabad a click away!

With financial frauds rising, Cybercrime police urge victims to email complaints to dcp-dd-hyd@tspolice.gov.in or call 040-27852412 to nab culprits

Hyderabad: Just like a stitch in time does, a complaint in time too can save your money.

With cyber crooks working overtime and the number of financial frauds on the rise, the Cybercrime police have asked victims to report the crime through email so as to help them track and recover the money faster. In several recent instances in the city, officials said victims were inordinately delaying reporting the fraud at Cybercrime Police Stations.

“If the complaints are made in time at least through email with some evidence, we can begin the investigation without delays. In case of OTP fraud cases, we might even be able stop the money transfer at the payment gateways,” said KVM Prasad, ACP (Cybercrime), Hyderabad.

On an average, around 10 cases of OTP fraud are reported at the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Station every week. A few more cases of other frauds like lottery fraud, matrimonial fraud and gift parcel frauds are also reported.

In most of the cases, the money is transferred to accounts of the fraudsters based in other States like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

“There is a greater chance of the victim getting back the money if the complaint is made promptly. We can approach the payment gateways concerned and ensure the transaction is cancelled and the money remitted back to the account of the victim,” said the ACP.

The police are also exploring the possibility of accepting such complaints via the Dial 100 facility as well. However, the issue is they are apprehensive of receiving false complaints and misleading information hindering their work. Email could be the easiest and best, officials feel.

The public can contact the Cybercrime police station by sending a mail to dcp-dd-hyd@tspolice.gov.in or calling on 040-27852412.

