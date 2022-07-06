| Hyderabad Man Mowed Down By Truck Near Ikea In Madhapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was mowed down by a rashly driven truck at the underpass near IKEA in Madhapur late Tuesday night. The youngster was taking shelter from the rain beneath the underpass when the truck hit his bike.

The mishap occurred when the victim T Vinod, a native of Tamil Nadu and a private employee from Vasanth Nagar Colony in Kukatpally, was returning home from work.

Police said Vinod, who was proceeding from Bio-diversity towards Kukatpally, due to the heavy downpour had parked his bike under the underpass and waited, when the truck which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner ran over him.

He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Madhapur police are investigating.