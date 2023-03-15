Hyderabad: Man murdered at Chandrayangutta

A 37 year-old man who sustained injuries after being stabbed with a knife following an argument three days ago at Chandrayangutta, died while undergoing treatment early on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Representational image.

The victim Essa Bin Sayeed Zaidi, (37), a resident of Farooqnagar, Falaknuma, had gone to meet one Mohsin Ali Barawaz of Barkas at Pilli Dargah Road in Chandrayangutta on Monday night as the latter had asked him to come to discuss some ongoing issue between them.

“Mohsin picked up an argument with Essa alleging the latter was informing his family about his bad habits. During the argument, Mohsin took out a knife and stabbed Essa with it in his stomach before fleeing from the place,” said Chandrayangutta Inspector, K N Prasad Varma.

Severely injured, Essa was shifted to a private hospital and later to Osmania General Hospital where he died early on Wednesday. The Chandrayangutta police had initially registered a case under Section 307 (murder attempt) of IPC and following the death of the man, altered it to 302 (murder) of IPC and took the suspect into custody.