Hyderabad: Man murdered at Falaknuma

11:33 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons attacked a man with lethal weapons and killed him at Nawab Sahab Kunta road in Falaknuma on Monday late evening.

According to the police, the man who is yet to be identified was attacked around 10 p.m on the busy road with lethal weapons. The attackers, after ensuring the man had died, escaped from the spot.

On information the police rushed to the spot. Senior officials visited the spot and said special teams are formed to identify and track down the assailants. Sources said some old enmity could be a reason behind the murder.