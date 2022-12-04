Hyderabad: Man nabbed for collecting nudes of women on pretext of raining money

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:39 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: A truck driver who claimed to posses supernatural powers that can even rain currency notes, was caught by Chandrayangutta police for allegedly collecting nude pictures and videos of women.

According to the police, Syed Hussain (35), a resident of Basava Kalyan in Bidar of Karnataka, took a house on rent in Salala in Chandrayangutta and lured women through his network assuring to help them get huge money.

“On the pretext of raining currency notes through special rituals, Hussain was asking women to get nude and then filming them. On information, a raid was conducted and the man was caught,” the police said.

Hussain was sending the pictures to a person identified as Jadugar Ghulam of Gulbarga through WhatsApp. The police who seized his mobile phone and sealed the house are investigating his activities.

The police suspect that the photos were being sold on the dark web to be used as online pornography content.