Telangana govt allots double-bedroom flat to late poet Alishetty Prabhakar’s family

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:25 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government allocated a double-bedroom house in Hyderabad to the family of the late Alishetty Prabhakar, a noted poet who is affectionately called as Telangana Sri Sri. Orders were issued on Friday, allocating a flat to Prabhakar’s wife Bhagyamma, at Jiyaguda in Asif Nagar, Hyderabad.

A renowned poet who championed the voices of the underprivileged, Prabhakar hailed from Jagitial district, which was part of erstwhile Karimnagar district. He devoted his life to various art forms, including painting, photography, and poetry, where his work resonating deeply with the masses and touched their hearts.

Prabhakar who was a fearless advocate for social justice, used poetry filled with sharp criticism and sensitive satire, to challenge societal norms and issues, including poverty, women’s rights, rural-urban disparities, and societal inequalities. His commitment to art and social causes made him a selfless advocate for the marginalised.

Learning about hardships faced by the family of the late poet, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took swift action to provide support. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao promptly facilitated the allocation of a double-bedroom flat to Prabhakar’s family.

On the occasion, Alishetty Prabhakar’s wife Bhagyamma along with sons Sangram and Sanket, and other family members thanked Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister Rama Rao for recognising Prabhakar’s contributions as a poet and extending support to them during challenging times.