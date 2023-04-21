Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for outraging modesty of minor girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Fri - 21 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to five years imprisonment for outraging modesty of a minor girl at Uppuguda.

Nenavath Vamshi Krishna (38), a sweeper went to the house of a minor girl when her parents were away, and attempted to outrage her modesty. He fled after the girl raised an alarm. The victim informed her parents about it after they returned home.

On a complaint, the police registered a case under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act. After the trail, the court sentenced the man to five years rigorous imprisonment.

