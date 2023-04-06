| Man Gets Three Year Imprisonment For Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Mancherial

Man gets three year imprisonment for misbehaving with minor girl in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Mancherial: A court in Mancherial on Thursday sentenced a man to imprisonment for three years and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 for misbehaving with a minor girl three years ago.

G Maithreyi, judge of the special court for dealing cases booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, pronounced the verdict, awarding the term of imprisonment and fine against Thuvva Rajaiah of Bheemaram mandal after convicting him in the offence reported in 2020.

Twelve eye-witnesses and relevant pieces of evidence were produced by additional public prosecutor G Sudhakar before the court. Rajaiah was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl, based on a complaint received from the victim’s father. The then Sub-Inspector B Sanjeev took up investigations and filed a charge-sheet.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari commended Bheemaram court duty officer O Dharmaiah and Jaipur CDO K Srinivas for playing a vital role in securing the conviction.

