Hyderabad man thanks police for tracing stolen bicycle

Hyderabad: Proving that even a small crime will be taken seriously, the city police have traced a bicycle stolen from Kamatipura after working for ten days on the case and restored it to the owner. It was on October 21 that Shaik Amer (51) approached the police after the bicycle he parked in front of a hotel at Kamatipura was stolen. Based on the complaint, Kamatipura police alerted their crime party who went to the spot from where it was stolen.

Syed Abdul Jaleel, constable of Kamatipura police station checked the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity of the place of offence and started efforts to nab the thief. A man wearing pink shirt and clad in lungi was seen lifting the bicycle from the back wheel as it was locked. “Realising that the man might have not gone far, we checked several closed circuit cameras. At one point of time the case proved challenging as there were no surveillance cameras in the surrounding areas. Then we started suspecting that the thief could be from nearby areas,” Jaleel said. A break in the case came on Saturday afternoon when Jaleel moving in the area along with one of his colleague, found a man repainting a bicycle. “We grew suspicious and questioned the man who admitted that he had purchased it from a stranger,” he said.

The owner Shaik Amer was asked to come and check the bicycle. “There were some small damages and marks on the bicycle and I told the police about them. I could prove it belonged to me,” said Amer who had purchased the bicycle 13 years ago for Rs 1,000 and still uses it.

“Everyone told me to forget the bicycle but now I am happy to get it back. I am already without work since lockdown and losing the bicycle meant more misery for me,” added Ameer.

