Hyderabad: Man tosses 500 rupee notes on streets; cops begin probe

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:57 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A viral video, which shows a man, apparently part of a marriage procession, tossing what appears to be Rs.500 currency notes in the air near Gulzar Houz, has prompted the Charminar police to launch an investigation.

The video has a fleet of cars and motorcycles stopping at the Gulzar Houz during late night hours while a man gets off one vehicle and tosses a bundle of currency notes in the air. He then steps on to the Gulzar Houz fountain and repeats the act, with the notes flying all over the place before the marriage party leaves.

The video went viral on social media platforms with several people claiming that the man had tossed Rs.500 currency notes in the air to celebrate the marriage of his acquaintance. However, it also drew a lot of criticism over handling of the issue by the authorities. Several people asked the police to book a case against the persons for blocking the road and creating nuisance on the roads.

When contacted, Charminar Inspector B Guru Naidu said they were verifying footage from surveillance cameras in the area to identify the people.

“A person got down from a car, tossed the notes and left. With the help of CCTV cameras, we are enquiring when the incident took place. Suitable action will be initiated after verification is done,” he said.