Hyderabad: MANAGE Director General Dr. P Chandra Shekara felicitated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: The International society of extension education (INSEE), Participatory Rural Development Initiative Society (PRDIS) and Rural Economic and Educational Development Society (REEDS) felicitated National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Director General Dr. P Chandra Shekara on being appointed as Director General of Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Dr. P Chandra Shekara is a leading scientist in agriculture field with 31 years experience. He has rich experience in Agricultural Extension Management, Agri- Entrepreneurship Development, Agricultural Marketing Management and Public-Private- Partnership. Throughout his career, he headed three premier agricultural institutions under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said a press release.