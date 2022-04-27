Hyderabad: MANUU signs MoU with OCCAM, italy

Hyderabad: To explore the benefits of digital communication and audio-visual technology at the global level, Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Instructional Media Centre (IMC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Observatory for Cultural and Audiovisual Communication in the Mediterranean (OCCAM), Italy.

The focus of the joint collaboration would be on exchange of communication professionals, researchers, and experts for conducting research and to participate in conferences, symposia, and international meetings of both organizations.

The MoU was signed online by Prof. Sk Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU and Pierpaolo Saporito, president, OCCAM, Italy. MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan presided over the signing ceremony.

