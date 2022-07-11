Hyderabad marathon to be held on August 28

Published Date - 06:59 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: The 11th edition of the Hyderabad Marathon, sponsored by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), will be held in city on August 28. The race t-shirt was unveiled in city on Monday.

The event will host a 5K Fun Run on August 27 while the 10K, 21.1K (half-marathon) and 42.2K (full marathon) will be conducted on the following day. The full and half-marathons will cover the important landmarks in the city giving the runners a picturesque view of the Hussain Sagar Lake, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and the IT Corridor.

Over 15,000 runners from India and abroad are expected to participate in the event. Recently-crowned world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen has been announced as the ambassador of the event.

NMDC Ltd will be the title sponsor for the event for the next three years. The event will have over 3,500 volunteers and over 250 medical personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Morparia, Race Director of Hyderabad Marathon, said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome NMDC Ltd on board for the 11th edition of the Hyderabad Marathon, which will be the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, which has an IAAF and AIIMS certified course, aims to give its participants a world-class experience. Together with NMDC, we hope to see a fit, active and healthy nation. We thank the Government of Telangana, our sponsors and partners for their constant patronage and support for the largest annual sporting event in Hyderabad. We look forward to the support and encouragement from every corner of the city and be part of this exciting city event.”