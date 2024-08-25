Massive turnout at NMDC Hyderabad Marathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 07:08 PM

Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Presented With A T Shirt With His Name A Good Memorobilia Of The Event. Seen In The Pic Are Rajesh Vetcha And Abhijit Of Hrs 308

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon saw great enthusiasm from over 25,500 participants on Sunday. The second-largest marathon in India gained official recognition as a World Athletics Label Race, drawing citizens in large numbers, lining the streets to cheer on the runners in one of Hyderabad’s most anticipated annual events.

The marathon featured elite, half, and full marathon categories, with the races being flagged off by notable guests, including Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Srinivas Reddy; Jayapal Reddy, ED, NMDC; TV Naarayan, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank and Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director, NMDC Hyderabad Marathon.

Elite athletes and other winners received their prizes at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In the elite event of the women’s category, Sheila Chebet emerged victorious with a time of 02:39:24, while Hammington Kimayo clinched the men’s title with a time of 02:26:06. The top Indian finishers were Ashvini Madhan Jadhav and Srinu Bugatha.

The 10K Run, another highlight of the marathon, was flagged off by a distinguished panel including Olympian Nikhat Zareen and several prominent figures from NMDC, IDFC FIRST Bank and Hyderabad Runners.

Results: Marathon Elite: Women: top three overall: Sheila Chebet 02:39:24, 2. Janeth Jepkosgei Kiptoo 02:39:46, 3. Alemitu Haroye 02:42:20; Top three Indian: 1. Ashvini Madhan Jadhav 03:09:46, 2. Jyoti Gawate 03:13:52,3. Bhagirathi Bisht 03:15:15; Men: Top three overall: 1. Hammington Kimayo 02:26:06, 2. Ezekiel Kipkorir 02:26:08,3. Feleke Dersema Tulu 02:26:44; Top three Indian:1. Srinu Bugatha 02:29:25; 2. Sonu Tomer 02:29:25; 3. Anant Gaonkar 02:30:04.