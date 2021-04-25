Hyderabad: Markets tough on ‘no mask no entry’ rule

Officials are leaving no stone unturned in implementing Covid norms to contain spread of virus

Hyderabad: The fruits and vegetable markets in the city, which were badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic last year, are now strictly enforcing the ‘No Mask No Entry’ rule not only for the protection of the traders but also for the good of those visiting these premises.

With the help of police, private security guards deployed at the main entrance are allowing only those who are wearing face masks. Since a large number of people including farmers and vendors from different places visit these markets, the Marketing department officials are leaving no stone unturned in implementing the face mask rule strictly.

Signboards have also been displayed at the BR Ambedkar Vegetable Market Yard in Secunderabad, popularly known as Bowenpally vegetable market, Gaddiannaram fruits market and Gudimalkapur vegetables and flowers market urging people to wear masks.

In addition to the implementation of the compulsory mask rule, officials are also carrying out sanitisation of shops in these markets besides providing washbasins for people to wash their hands regularly. At Bowenpally market, farmers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are regulars who sell different types of vegetables every day.

“Once Covid cases started increasing in the last few days, we made the face mask rule mandatory at the market where as many as 17,000 quintals of vegetables arrive daily,” Market Secretary L Srinivas told Telangana Today.

All the 154 shops inside the market are also sanitised. The mandatory mask rule was also enforced at the popular Gaddiannaram market, which is famous for selling different types of seasonal fruits, especially mangoes in summer. A police picket has been posted at the main entrance in addition to private security guards to ensure that people visiting the market wear face masks, Market Secretary P Praveen Reddy said.

“We are requesting shopkeepers, vendors and customers to adhere to the safety norms,” he said, adding that the market was witnessing hectic activity due to the arrival of mangoes from various districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Using a hand-held public address system, the staff sensitises people about the importance of wearing masks. The 96 sheds in the market are sanitised regularly, Reddy added.

