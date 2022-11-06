Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki Arena opened at Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: Varun Motors on Sunday opened a Maruti Suzuki Arena that seeks to redefine the way one experience cars and brings digital technology to a good new car-buying experience, in Banjara Hills.

Anindya Datta, Commercial Business Head was the chief guest and Bikram Satapathy, Regional Manager, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Varsha Director, Varun Group were the special guest.

The digital integration is a key differentiator at Maruti Suzuki Arena and customers can now experience the convenience of booking their cars or even personalising through a new website, a press release said. This experience travels seamlessly to the showroom through the advanced navigation portal. Varun Motors said Maruti Suzuki Arena is a part of the company’s Transformation 2.0 initiative.