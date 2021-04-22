Hyderabad Mayor inspects sanitation works in parts of city

The Mayor, who later toured the Srinagar colony, interacted with local residents and urged them not to dump garbage on the road.

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: For the fourth consecutive day, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected sanitation works in Kukatpally, Khairatabad and Serilingampally zones as part of the special sanitation drive being conducted across the city.

The Mayor, who later toured the Srinagar colony, interacted with local residents and urged them not to dump garbage on the road. After observing a cemetery without boundaries, the Mayor directed the deputy commissioner to construct one.

She later reprimanded shopkeepers for not maintaining dust-bins and asked them to keep a garbage bin in front of shops for customers to use. She expressed displeasure after she saw medical waste in a scrap shop. Local residents complained that it was there for the last six months, following which notices were served to the shops immediately.

The Mayor also appealed to all the corporators to take part in the special sanitation drive as per the directions of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and asked them to be on the field with appropriate Covid-19 precautions.