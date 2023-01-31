Hyderabad: Moula Ali dargah ramp likely to be completed by Oct

Telangana government had sanctioned a budget of Rs 20 crore for the second phase of works, which were expected to be completed by the end of 2022

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 11:04 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Upon completion, the visitors can reach the Moula Ali Darga in cars up to the designated spot. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Cutting through the rocky terrain to create a ramp at the Moula Ali shrine in Malkajgiri is proving to be a tough task for authorities, as they have to contend with human habitat on one side and the holy shrine on the other.

The State government had sanctioned funds for the construction of the ramp from the main road to the hilltop shrine to facilitate the travel of pilgrims to the centuries-old place of religious significance. The works related to the construction of the ramp started in 2014 and the first phase of works was completed in 2017 covering 230 steps of the total 550 planned. The works on the second phase started in 2021 and are ongoing. The State government had sanctioned a budget of Rs 20 crore for the second phase of works, which were expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“We were informed about difficulties in cutting the rock because on one side there is human habitation and detonators cannot be used to blast the rocks. Works are to be done carefully without causing any loss of human lives or damage to the houses nearby, which is causing the delay,” points out AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hassan Effendi.

As of now, cars can travel up to half the way, and from there on people have to take the steps to reach the shrine. Officials of the GHMC who are executing the work with the help of a private contractor state that a diamond cutter machine has been deployed to cut the rock carefully. About 50 per cent of the works have so far been completed and if all goes well, the remaining will be done by October, the officials say.

Upon completion, the visitors can reach the Moula Ali Darga in cars up to the designated spot and after disembarking from vehicles walk to the shrine without any problems. “It will be of great help for women and the elderly who cannot climb the steps to reach the shrine,” Effandi said.

The history of the Moula Ali shrine, according to legend, is that it was built during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, the third ruler of the Golconda kingdom. It is said a person Mallik Yakoot, during his visit to the hills saw the handprint of Imam Ali branded on a part of the rock. The tale of his find reached Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah who then had the hand mark carved out of the rock and placed in the great arch at the site.